Egypt Presents New Era Awash In Opportunities, Prosperity At Expo 2020 Dubai: Pavilion Commissioner-General

Fri 01st October 2021

By Lina Ibrahim ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Egypt is blending its past, present and future to attract thousands of visitors to its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Ahmed Maghawry, Commissioner-General of Egyptian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that a new era awash in opportunities and prosperity for generations to come, presented by the Egyptian Pavilion, will give the visitors an "unforgettable experience."

The pavilion featuring three original antique Pharaoh statues will also allow visitors to uncover the wonders of Egypt's past and present.

The three-story pavilion, situated in the Opportunity District, highlights the profound historical value and cultural wealth of Egypt, and is built in the pharaonic style engraved with hieroglyphs and an image of the famous Pharaoh, Tutankhamun, while its main entrance has three angles simulating the pyramids.

At the Egyptian pavilion, visitors can witness a rare archaeological piece, which is a recently discovered Pharaonic coffin which arrived in the UAE a week ago.

The archaeological coffin of ancient Egyptian priest Psamtik, Son of Pediosir, is an anthropoid (human-shaped) coffin decorated with a large floral collar ending with two falcon heads. It was discovered in the Saqqara Antiquities Area in Egypt.

A collection of modern replicas of King Tutankhamun is also on display, including his golden mask, his own sarcophagus, the ‘Ka’ guardian statue of the king, the special festive chair as well as the golden king's throne.

"Egyptian civilisation is ingrained in global history. It is also the foundation of our future. [With Expo 2020 Dubai], we want to deliver a message to the world that we are a peaceful country that is open to collaborate with other nations. This is very much reflected in the content of the Egyptian pavilion," Maghawry said, calling upon visitors to come and explore what Egyptian pavilion has to showcase with a 3D experience to travel through a time machine to a high-end digital journey with the virtual tour guide Ayda.

"I urge all countries, including Arab nations, to work together and take advantage of the various economic, commercial and investment opportunities offered by other countries. I also urge them to visit the Egyptian pavilion and I invite business leaders to participate in our activities and events," Maghawry said.

Commenting on UAE’s success in holding such a mega event during the coronavirus pandemic, Maghawry said that Expo 2020 Dubai is a milestone achieved at a tough time, and by hosting it, Dubai has proven to be a safe and ambitious city that is capable of applying preventive measures aimed at addressing the pandemic. "Through this approach, I can predict the resumption of international activities soon," he added.

