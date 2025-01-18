Egypt, Qatar Emphasise Need To Unify Efforts To Re-establish Stability In Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2025 | 02:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Egypt and Qatar have emphasised the critical need to unify regional and international efforts to re-establish stability throughout Syria.This includes ensuring Syrian-led political processes that are inclusive of all societal segments, alongside a concerted effort to combat terrorism.
This came during a telephone call received today by Dr.
Badr Abdel-Atti, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.
The call discussed the developments of the situation in Gaza and the latest developments in Syria.
The two ministers stressed the importance of the parties to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza implementing the agreement without delay.
