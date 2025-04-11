Egypt Raises Petrol, Diesel Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum announced on Friday a rise in fuel prices, with the automatic pricing committee deciding to increase petrol and diesel prices by EGP2 per litre, effective from this morning.
According to the ministry's statement, the price of 95-octane petrol rose from EGP17 to EGP19 per litre, 92-octane petrol increased from EGP15.25 to EGP17.25, and 80-octane petrol rose from EGP13.75 to EGP15.75.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased from EGP13.5 to EGP15.5 per litre.
