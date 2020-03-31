UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Records 47 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Egypt records 47 new COVID-19 cases, one death

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Egypt confirmed 47 new cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and one more death over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases infected with the virus to 656, according to a statement from the country's Cabinet.

Egypt Today also quoted the country's Ministry of Health saying that the death toll in the country due to the COVID-19 has risen to 41 after recording one more death, while the number of those who recovered and have been tested negative for the virus rose to 182 people, including 132 cases who were discharged from the isolation hospitals so far.

Related Topics

Egypt From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

9 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

9 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

9 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.