Egypt records 47 new COVID-19 cases, one death

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Egypt confirmed 47 new cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and one more death over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases infected with the virus to 656, according to a statement from the country's Cabinet.

Egypt Today also quoted the country's Ministry of Health saying that the death toll in the country due to the COVID-19 has risen to 41 after recording one more death, while the number of those who recovered and have been tested negative for the virus rose to 182 people, including 132 cases who were discharged from the isolation hospitals so far.