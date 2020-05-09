UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Records 488 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday, 11 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Egypt records 488 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 11 deaths

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Egypt detected 488 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the tally continues to rise despite restrictions during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the health ministry announced.

The health ministry’s announcement brings the total number of infections from the pandemic to 8,964 nationwide.

The ministry also reported 11 new fatalities, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 514.

The statement said that 57 cases have been discharged on Saturday from the 17 operating quarantine hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,002 thus far.

Health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the number of people whose test results turned from positive to negative, including the 2002 recoveries, has now reached 2,476.

Related Topics

Egypt From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

African Union announces participation in &#039;Pra ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, ..

34 minutes ago

US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad Calls On Army C ..

2 hours ago

Nine high-risk industrial facilities approved to i ..

2 hours ago

LGH is hiring radiologists against the posts of ne ..

3 hours ago

Marriyum Auranbzeb demands immediate release of Ha ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.