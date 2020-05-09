Egypt records 488 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 11 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Egypt detected 488 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the tally continues to rise despite restrictions during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the health ministry announced.

The health ministry’s announcement brings the total number of infections from the pandemic to 8,964 nationwide.

The ministry also reported 11 new fatalities, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 514.

The statement said that 57 cases have been discharged on Saturday from the 17 operating quarantine hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,002 thus far.

Health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the number of people whose test results turned from positive to negative, including the 2002 recoveries, has now reached 2,476.