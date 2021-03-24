Egypt Records 648 New COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:45 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday 648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt to 196,709.
Ministry spokesman Dr.
Khaled Mujahid said that a further 500 people have recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of recoveries to 150,924.
Forty-three COVID-19 related deaths were also reported during the same period, taking the number of deaths to 11,680.