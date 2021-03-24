Egypt records 648 new COVID-19 cases

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday 648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt to 196,709.

Ministry spokesman Dr.

Khaled Mujahid said that a further 500 people have recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of recoveries to 150,924.

Forty-three COVID-19 related deaths were also reported during the same period, taking the number of deaths to 11,680.