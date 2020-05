(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) - Egypt registered on Sunday 1,536 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily record so far, bringing the total cases to 24,985.

Forty-six more deaths were confirmed, raising the total number to 959, Khaled Megahed, the Health Ministry’s spokesman, said in a statement.