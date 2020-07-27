Egypt reports 479 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday said that 479 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 48 have died over a period of 24 hours.

The figures took the total infections and fatalities to 92,062 and 4,606 respectively, ministry spokesman Khaled Mejahed said.

928 persons have recovered from the virus, brining the total number of recoveries to 33,831 cases, he added.