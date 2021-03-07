Egypt reports 588 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday reported 588 new coronavirus cases and 38 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Ministry spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that the figures took the country's COVID-19 tally to 185,922 infections and 10, 954 deaths He added that 432 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the overall recoveries to 143,575.