UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Reports 588 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:15 PM

Egypt reports 588 new COVID-19 cases

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday reported 588 new coronavirus cases and 38 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Ministry spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that the figures took the country's COVID-19 tally to 185,922 infections and 10, 954 deaths He added that 432 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the overall recoveries to 143,575.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

12 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

11 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.