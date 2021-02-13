Egypt reports 609 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population recorded 609 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 172,602 infections.

The ministry's spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that 42 people have died of the illness in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,899.

He added that 508 people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 134,215.