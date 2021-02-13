UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Reports 609 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

Egypt reports 609 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population recorded 609 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 172,602 infections.

The ministry's spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that 42 people have died of the illness in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,899.

He added that 508 people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 134,215.

Related Topics

Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA Advises Public against Import, Sale & Use of T ..

4 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister Calls on Chairman PTA

5 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.