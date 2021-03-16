UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Reports 631 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:15 PM

Egypt reports 631 new COVID-19 cases

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Monday announced that 631 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 191,555 infections.

Ministry Spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that there were 40 COVID-19 related fatalities over the same period, taking the death toll to 11, 340.

533 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the overall recoveries to 147,767, he added.

Related Topics

Same From

Recent Stories

First batch of 0.5 mln Sinopharm vaccine to arrive ..

5 minutes ago

Three traders recovered in grand Chaman operation: ..

4 minutes ago

Pyongyang Slams US-S. Korea Drills, Vows to Make T ..

4 minutes ago

HEC announces Law-GAT to seek enrolment as an advo ..

4 minutes ago

Two People Killed in Attack on University Bus in N ..

8 minutes ago

Lethal pollution high in 2020 despite lockdowns: r ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.