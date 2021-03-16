Egypt Reports 631 New COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Monday announced that 631 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 191,555 infections.
Ministry Spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that there were 40 COVID-19 related fatalities over the same period, taking the death toll to 11, 340.
533 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the overall recoveries to 147,767, he added.