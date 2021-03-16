Egypt reports 631 new COVID-19 cases

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Monday announced that 631 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 191,555 infections.

Ministry Spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said that there were 40 COVID-19 related fatalities over the same period, taking the death toll to 11, 340.

533 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the overall recoveries to 147,767, he added.