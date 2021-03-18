Egypt reports 645 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday announced 645 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 192,840.

The ministry's Spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahed said in a statement that 47 people had died of the virus in the last 24-hour, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,431.

He added that 335 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing overall recoveries to 148,424.