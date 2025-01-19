Egypt says 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty today highlighted Egypt's strenuous efforts to reach the recently agreed-upon ceasefire agreement in Gaza and ensure the exchange of prisoners and detainees.

He said that 600-700 trucks would enter Gaza daily as per the agreement. "We will work diligently to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza is implemented," Abdelatty noted at a press conference in Cairo.