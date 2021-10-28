UrduPoint.com

Egypt Signs Arab Space Cooperation Group’s Basic Charter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Egypt signs Arab Space Cooperation Group’s basic charter

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Egypt today signed the Arab Space Cooperation Group’s basic charter during a meeting of member states that took place at the Seventh Arab Dialogue for Space Cooperation, that coincided with the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai.

Dr. Mohammed Al Qousi, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, signed the charter in the presence of Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, and a number of senior Agency officials.

On this occasion, Al Qubaisi said, "As one of the Arab Space Cooperation Group’s founding members, we welcome Egypt signing the basic charter today. The UAE Space Agency enjoys close relations with the Egyptian Space Agency both bilaterally and under the framework of the multi-nation alliance. This organisation plays a vital role in steering coordination, cooperation and collaboration among all member states and serves as a key platform for the future."

"The Arab Space Cooperation Group was launched by the UAE to accomplish an important mission: enhance space cooperation across the Arab World. By bringing together our strengths, shared knowledge, and experiences, we promote scientific research and peaceful space exploration to accelerate peace, progress and regional prosperity," he added.

From his part, Dr.

Al Qousi said, "The Arab Space Cooperation Group has made significant positive developments in increasing cooperation between Arab countries in the field of space in a short time. The Egyptian Space Agency’s signing of this charter represents the depth and strength of the relationship between Egypt and the UAE, especially in the field of space."

Arab Space Cooperation Group, which was launched by the UAE in 2019, is responsible for coordinating efforts among all 14 member states. It aims to encourage regional cooperation, harmonise regulations among all space authorities, adopt a unified position at regional and international forums, and steer future initiatives, projects, and exploratory missions.

The Arab Space Cooperation Group’s basic charter was adopted during the sixth meeting of member states in November 2019. It aims to enhance the exchange of knowledge, technical expertise, experiences, and information, as well encourage the development of scientific research and innovation to develop advanced space capabilities. It promotes the harmonisation of international laws and regulations and seeks to unify them as much as possible in line with global best practices. The charter encourages members without a space agency or space programme to develop them and cooperate with regional and international organisations.

Related Topics

World Exchange Egypt UAE Dubai Salem Progress Alliance November Congress 2019 All Best Arab

Recent Stories

Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on Novembe ..

Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on November 10-12 - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 PPP, PMLN era loans' repayment hampers subsidy on ..

PPP, PMLN era loans' repayment hampers subsidy on essential commodities: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Participate in G20 Summit in Rome on Oct ..

Lavrov to Participate in G20 Summit in Rome on October 30-31 - Russian Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan participates in Asian Dialogue for cultur ..

Pakistan participates in Asian Dialogue for cultural heritage conservation

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in Hyderabad

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 WSSP holds awareness session on coronavirus at Gov ..

WSSP holds awareness session on coronavirus at Govt schools

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.