Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:33 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez categorically rejected during a phone call on Tuesday the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The two leaders addressed the situation in Gaza, stressing the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, an end to the Israeli ground incursion into the Strip, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, the Egyptian president and the Spanish PM emphasised the importance of implementing the two-state solution as the only guarantee for achieving security and stability in the middle East.

According to the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi highlighted Cairo's ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire, stressing Egypt's firm rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land.

For his part, the Spanish PM affirmed his country's support for the Arab plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Sánchez further emphasised Spain's complete alignment with the Egyptian position in rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian people or the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

El-Sisi and Sánchez also discussed the latest regional developments, including Syria and Lebanon. They affirmed the importance of preserving both countries' stability, unity, and territorial integrity.

