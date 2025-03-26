Egypt, Spain Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:33 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez categorically rejected during a phone call on Tuesday the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the Egyptian presidency.
The two leaders addressed the situation in Gaza, stressing the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, an end to the Israeli ground incursion into the Strip, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.
Furthermore, the Egyptian president and the Spanish PM emphasised the importance of implementing the two-state solution as the only guarantee for achieving security and stability in the middle East.
According to the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi highlighted Cairo's ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire, stressing Egypt's firm rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land.
For his part, the Spanish PM affirmed his country's support for the Arab plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Sánchez further emphasised Spain's complete alignment with the Egyptian position in rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian people or the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.
El-Sisi and Sánchez also discussed the latest regional developments, including Syria and Lebanon. They affirmed the importance of preserving both countries' stability, unity, and territorial integrity.
Recent Stories
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 2025
UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award
Arab Parliament condemns new Israeli agency for displacing Palestinians from Gaz ..
King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, welcomed by UAE President
Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread values of tolerance, coexistence ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day2 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza3 minutes ago
-
India dominates global milk market, contributing 25% of production3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties3 minutes ago
-
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip3 minutes ago
-
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut4 minutes ago
-
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & technology4 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in southwest Niger4 minutes ago
-
European Commission strengthens protection for EU steel industry4 minutes ago
-
School of Life celebrates languages, launches Impact Track Phase 24 minutes ago
-
UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award4 minutes ago