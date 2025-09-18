Egypt, Spain Reaffirm Rejection Of Israeli Attempts To Displace Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 02:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi praised Spain’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its backing of the two-state solution during talks in Cairo on Wednesday with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are on their first state visit to Egypt.
Both sides urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of detainees, and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid.
They reaffirmed their rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, warning this would amount to “liquidating the Palestinian cause” and could trigger mass displacement and irregular migration towards Europe.
They also condemned Israeli settlement expansion and annexation plans in the occupied West Bank.
“We are also witnessing persistent attempts to fragment the West Bank, through both calls for annexation and ongoing spread of settlements in its occupied territories,” El-Sisi said.
They stressed the importance of endeavours to preserve peace that has “existed in the region since the 1970s”.
