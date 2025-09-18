Open Menu

Egypt, Spain Reaffirm Rejection Of Israeli Attempts To Displace Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi praised Spain’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its backing of the two-state solution during talks in Cairo on Wednesday with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are on their first state visit to Egypt.

Both sides urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of detainees, and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid.

They reaffirmed their rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, warning this would amount to “liquidating the Palestinian cause” and could trigger mass displacement and irregular migration towards Europe.

They also condemned Israeli settlement expansion and annexation plans in the occupied West Bank.

“We are also witnessing persistent attempts to fragment the West Bank, through both calls for annexation and ongoing spread of settlements in its occupied territories,” El-Sisi said.

They stressed the importance of endeavours to preserve peace that has “existed in the region since the 1970s”.

Related Topics

Europe Egypt Gaza Visit Bank Cairo Spain September From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

46 minutes ago
 AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisi ..

UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agre ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-dra ..

AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-draft container vessels for Caspi ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off ..

Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..

3 hours ago
Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membe ..

Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membership by Inclusion Internation ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole wit ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..

3 hours ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..

3 hours ago
 Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with ..

Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers

4 hours ago
 European Commission proposes suspension of trade c ..

European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East