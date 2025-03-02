Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdelatty has emphasised the critical importance of fully and accurately implementing the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He stressed the need to sustain the ceasefire, secure the release of all Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian and medical aid.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica, the Egyptian minister underscored the urgency of immediately launching negotiations for the second phase of the agreement. He affirmed that goodwill and commitment from all parties would lead to the success of these talks.

"Egypt, Qatar and the United States are playing an active role, and we want to emphasise the importance of implementation. We must begin discussions on the second phase," he said, adding that the European Union is a strategic partner in these efforts, not only in economic support but also in exerting political pressure to ensure adherence to the agreement.

He stressed that sustaining the ceasefire must be followed by a political process leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He further called for all parties to fulfil their obligations, ensuring the full and precise implementation of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, while rejecting the use of aid as a punitive measure against Palestinians.

Regarding Gaza’s reconstruction, Abdelatty stated that the reconstruction plan would be presented at the upcoming Arab emergency summit. He added that discussions with the European Union and donor countries would be held to secure international support for its implementation. Additionally, an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation would be convened to approve the reconstruction plan’s outcomes.

For her part, Šuica expressed hope that the plan would be endorsed at the Arab summit, saying, "We are investing in multilateral programmes to empower Palestinians and keep Gaza on the map."

Commenting on Israel’s failure to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, the European official said, "We hope the agreement will be upheld, paving the way for a two-state solution, which the EU supports and believes should come without preconditions." She also highlighted the importance of Gaza’s reconstruction, expressing hope that a resolution would be reached.