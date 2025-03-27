Open Menu

Egypt Strongly Condemns Israeli Incursion In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Egypt strongly condemned on Wednesday the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory and the bombing of the town of Kouya as a continuation of Israel’s approach to strengthening its positions and expanding its control over the territories it has occupied in Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Egypt's categorical rejection of Israel's exploitation of Syria's internal developments to seize more land and undermine security and stability there.

Cairo considered the Israeli aggression on Syrian territory a deliberate and systematic violation of international law, warning of the grave consequences of Israel's irresponsible and aggressive policies.

The ministry called on the UN Security Council and influential global powers to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this dangerous escalation in Syria, stressing the need to respect Syria's unity, stability, and sovereignty over its entire territory.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Egypt Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

5 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 minutes ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East