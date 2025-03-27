Egypt Strongly Condemns Israeli Incursion In Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Egypt strongly condemned on Wednesday the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory and the bombing of the town of Kouya as a continuation of Israel’s approach to strengthening its positions and expanding its control over the territories it has occupied in Syria.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Egypt's categorical rejection of Israel's exploitation of Syria's internal developments to seize more land and undermine security and stability there.
Cairo considered the Israeli aggression on Syrian territory a deliberate and systematic violation of international law, warning of the grave consequences of Israel's irresponsible and aggressive policies.
The ministry called on the UN Security Council and influential global powers to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this dangerous escalation in Syria, stressing the need to respect Syria's unity, stability, and sovereignty over its entire territory.
