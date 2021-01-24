UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Today

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:45 PM

Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

PORT SAID, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt said that the country will launch its COVID-19 national vaccination campaign on Sunday, the middle East news Agency (MENA) reported.

President El Sisi said, during a visit to open national projects in Port Said, that the country will prioritise vaccination for medial staff, people with chronic diseases, and the elderly.

Related Topics

Egypt Visit Middle East Sunday

Recent Stories

China announces 80 new coronavirus infections

51 minutes ago

SHUAA-managed Nujoom funds announce first dividend

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 24, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

14 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.