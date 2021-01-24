Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

PORT SAID, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt said that the country will launch its COVID-19 national vaccination campaign on Sunday, the middle East news Agency (MENA) reported.

President El Sisi said, during a visit to open national projects in Port Said, that the country will prioritise vaccination for medial staff, people with chronic diseases, and the elderly.