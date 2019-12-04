Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Under the patronage of Professor Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher education and Scientific Research of Egypt, INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions will organise the first edition of the AEEDC Education Cairo Conference and Exhibition from 12th to 14th December, 2019, at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Cairo, in order to educate and improve understanding of the latest innovations in the field of dentistry.

In its first edition, the AEEDC Education Cairo Conference and Exhibition is expected to attract over 2,000 visitors and participants from the middle East and abroad over its three days. The conference will feature 28 scientific sessions addressing the most recent topics in dentistry, while the presence of 26 top speakers representing the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, UAE, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Sweden, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest in dentistry practice.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance Meeting, said, "We chose Egypt to host this premier dental gathering outside the UAE for the first time as the country has always attracted the most prominent medical and scientific healthcare events in the Middle East and Africa region, while also positioning itself as a key destination which is keen on publishing the most recent medical research in dentistry."

He added, "We strongly believe that AEEDC Education Cairo Conference and Exhibition will be a great addition to the portfolio of specialised dental and scientific events under the umbrella of AEEDC Dubai - the largest dental event of its kind in the MENASA region and the second-largest in the world."

The AEEDC Education Cairo conference agenda will cover various highly specialised topics in dentistry such as Endodontics, Periodontics, Orthodontics, Implant, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Radiology, Laser, Paediatric, Special care, Esthetic and Digital dentistry.

Additionally, top expert speakers will offer their insights during panel discussions and scientific sessions such as "Colour in Dentistry: Techniques in Shade Control & Shade Matching", "When Laser and digital dentistry meet in esthetic crown lengthening", "Different stories in ridge atrophy management", etc.

The attending delegates will also get an opportunity to earn valuable CME points, which help them in maintaining high-level professional competence, learning about new developments and advances in their fields and ways to deliver effective patient care.

On the sidelines, the AEEDC Cairo Education Conference and Exhibition will host the "Meet the Master Event" featuring several daily raffle draws and other competitive activities. The winners also, get a chance to visit the UAE and train at the coveted Liberty Medical Clinic with the famous Dr. Majd Naji, Member of the American academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and Chairman of Liberty Medical Group, as well as admission, to attend AEEDC Dubai 2020 in Dubai.

Running parallel to the conference, the AEEDC Education Cairo exhibition will feature the attendance of 44 leading brands in the dental industry from over 13 countries, including South Korea, China and Germany, which will showcase their latest products and advanced dental technologies.

AEEDC Education Cairo Conference and Exhibition is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding in Dubai, and supported by the Saudi Dental Society, Ain Shams University - Faculty of Dentistry, Tanta University - Faculty of Dentistry, Nahda University in Beni Suef- Faculty of Dentistry, Al-Ahram Canadian University and October University for Modern Sciences and Arts.

AEEDC Education Cairo is also supported by Media Partners, Dental Medium Journal and Quintessence Publishing.