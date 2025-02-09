Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian developments

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 04:32 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 9th February, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss what it described as “serious” developments for Palestinians cause, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The move comes after high-level consultations with Arab leaders, including the State of Palestinian, which requested the meeting, according to the statement.
The decision was taken in coordination with Bahrain, the current president of the Arab Summit, and the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the foreign ministry noted.
