Egypt To Host Emergency Arab Summit On Gaza On March 4

Published February 18, 2025

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on the developments of the Palestinian issue on 4th March in Cairo as part of the ongoing logistical and preparatory efforts for the summit.

The new date was set after coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain, chair of the current session of the Council of the Arab League at the summit level, and in consultation with Arab countries.

