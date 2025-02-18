Egypt To Host Emergency Arab Summit On Gaza On March 4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on the developments of the Palestinian issue on 4th March in Cairo as part of the ongoing logistical and preparatory efforts for the summit.
The new date was set after coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain, chair of the current session of the Council of the Arab League at the summit level, and in consultation with Arab countries.
Recent Stories
Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian cricketers finally wear jersey of pint name of ..
10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDEX 2025
Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists
FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation
SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial expertise3 minutes ago
-
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 43 minutes ago
-
10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDEX 202518 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists33 minutes ago
-
FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation33 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military48 minutes ago
-
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperation48 minutes ago
-
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 20241 hour ago
-
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperation1 hour ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Bolivia1 hour ago
-
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence1 hour ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational awards1 hour ago