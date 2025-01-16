Egypt Urges Immediate Implementation Of Gaza Ceasefire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2025 | 10:31 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Egypt emphasised the urgent need to implement the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement without delay, underscoring the importance of all parties adhering to its terms and meeting the specified timelines.
In an official statement carried by Ahram Online, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the agreement should lead to a significant influx in humanitarian aid across Gaza.
Egypt called on the international community to support humanitarian efforts, assist Gaza, and initiate early recovery projects as a prelude to reconstruction.
The ministry also announced Egypt’s readiness to host an international conference to facilitate this process.
The statement stressed that the agreement aims to save innocent Palestinian lives, which have endured over 15 months of genocidal war and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
