Open Menu

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments In Gaza, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:33 PM

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aaty and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call today to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and Syria.

During the call, Badr Abdel Aaty emphasised the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Abdel Aaty also stressed the need for Israel to cease its aggressive policies against the Palestinian people, condemning in the strongest terms the systematic targeting of healthcare infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza, which he described as a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Abdel Aaty reaffirmed Egypt's support for the Syrian people. He underscored the need for a comprehensive, nationally owned political transition in Syria, free from external impositions, to ensure the country's security, stability, and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Egypt Gaza From

Recent Stories

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

2 minutes ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

2 minutes ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

2 minutes ago
 Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

3 minutes ago
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

3 minutes ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..

3 minutes ago
 3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwest ..

3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea

3 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, ..

Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four

3 minutes ago
 S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models ..

S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football ..

Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East