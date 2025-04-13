Open Menu

Egypt Voices Full Support To Efforts Seeking Political Solution Via Dialogue, Reduction Of Regional Tesnions

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 06:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) CAIRO, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty discussed over phone Sunday with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, his Iranian opposite number Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the middle East Steve Witkoff, the latest regional developments, especially the talks that took place between the US and Iran in Muscat.

According to Middle East news Agency (MENA), Abdelatty lauded the constructive and crucial role of Oman in the mediation efforts.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that Abdelatty renewed Egypt's full support to all the efforts which aim at reaching

a political solution via dialogue and negotiations and promoting stability and security in the region.

In the calls, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's appreciatIion for the US and Iranian efforts to reach political settlement via dialogue and negotiations to contribute to reducing the tensions in the region.

