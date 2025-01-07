Open Menu

Egypt Welcomes 15.7 Million Tourists In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Sherif Fathy, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, announced that Egypt achieved a record in inbound tourism during 2024, welcoming 15.7 million tourists from various markets despite the geopolitical challenges in the region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism following his participation in a meeting of the Senate Committee on Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Media, Fathy highlighted that the achievements in Egypt’s tourism sector, despite regional and global challenges, were the result of collective efforts that must be sustained.

The minister outlined his ministry’s current strategy and objectives for developing the tourism and antiquities sector, focusing on showcasing Egypt’s diverse capabilities, resources, and tourism and antiquities offerings.

These, he stated, position Egypt as the world's top tourist destination in terms of diversity.

He also announced plans to establish an Investment Opportunities Bank to prepare a unified investment map of all available tourism investment opportunities and promote them both domestically and internationally. Additionally, Fathi projected the addition of 40,000 new hotel rooms to Egypt’s current capacity in the coming period.

Fathy emphasised efforts to enhance all tourism products and styles, create new tourism concepts, integrate various offerings, and implement a comprehensive marketing plan for these products.

Related Topics

Senate World Egypt Hotel Bank Market Media All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

3 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

3 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

3 hours ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

3 hours ago
 DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

3 hours ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East