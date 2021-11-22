Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Egypt welcomed on Sunday the new political agreement signed in Khartoum earlier between Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan to end the month-old political crisis in the country.

Egypt praises the signing of the agreement as a part of the wisdom and responsibility to reach a consensus to make the transitional period successful in a way that serves the great Sudanese interests," Egypt’s foreign ministry said, welcoming the political agreement between Al-Burhan and Hamdok.

The ministry expressed its hope that this agreement represents a step towards achieving sustainable stability in Sudan in a way that supports the development and welfare of Sudanese people.