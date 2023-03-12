(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) CAIRO, 12th March, 2023 (WAM) – Egyptian exports to China rose by 20.8 percent to $1.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, up from $1.4 billion in the same period in 2021, according to a statement released by Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The trade exchange between Egypt and China increased by 2.6 percent during the first 11 months of 2022, hitting $14.9 billion compared to $14.5 billion during the same period in 2021, Ahram Online reported, quoting the CAPMAS.

Fuel, mineral oils and distillate products, cotton, and fruits made up the top 10 categories of goods that Egypt shipped to China in the first 11 months of 2022, totalling $1.

3 billion, $104.3 million, and $76.8 million respectively.

Meanwhile, Egyptian imports from China totalled $13.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2022, up from $13.1 billion in the same time in 2021, representing a 0.6 percent rise.

The top 10 commodity categories that Egypt imported from China in the first 11 months of 2022 include organic chemical goods worth $868.5 million, and equipment and electrical gadgets worth $2.6 billion.

During the fiscal year 2021/2022, Chinese investments in Egypt totalled $563.4 million, a 16.1 percent rise from the fiscal year 2020/2021's $ 485.2 million.