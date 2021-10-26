(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

"Egypt has become, thanks to its great people and loyal men, an oasis of security and stability in the region; hence it decided, for the first time since years ago, that the state of emergency has been cancelled across the country," he said.