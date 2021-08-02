UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Air Forces Arrive In UAE For ‘Zayed 3’ Military Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:15 PM

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) Units from the Egyptian Air Force today arrived in the UAE to participate in the "Zayed 3" military exercise along with the UAE Air Force.

The 10-day exercise, which will take place in collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Egyptian Armed Forces, is part of the series of Zayed military exercises organised by the UAE Armed Forces, in cooperation with Egypt, to enhance their military cooperation, through exchanging expertise in management and leadership, and planning and conducting air force operations.

The exercise will be conducted over three phases, which include planning and conducting air training operations and offensive and defensive air operations.

The exercise will showcase the capacities of the air forces of the two countries, in line with their collaborative efforts to ensure the region’s security and stability.

Its activities will also include many joint training operations and tactical air manoeuvres to improve the operational readiness of both sides.

The UAE and Egypt have strong overall relations, reinforced by their military cooperation and ongoing military exercises.

The UAE-Egypt ties are based on a mutual understanding of regional and international challenges, as well as the importance of dealing with these changes through coordinated and integrated policies aimed at maintaining regional security.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE From

Recent Stories

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

21 minutes ago
 Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research receives ..

Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research receives Investors In People accreditat ..

51 minutes ago
 National Assembly sitting adjourned over lack of q ..

National Assembly sitting adjourned over lack of quorum

28 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, infects 1,847 other ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, infects 1,847 others in Sindh

28 minutes ago
 KP assembly to discuss measures to prevent polio s ..

KP assembly to discuss measures to prevent polio spread in 11 sensitives UCs

28 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan approves increase in uti ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan approves increase in utility allowance of SC employees ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.