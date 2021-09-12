UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Capital Receives Sharjah Book Authority’s Message For The World

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s global cultural campaign ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’ has made its debut in Egypt, sending a powerful message in the local dialect on Cairo’s streets – there is a book for you no matter who you are, where you are from, or what your interests are.

The creative campaign has drawn the interest of the public across Egypt and gained significant following in just a few days since its debut. Egyptian public figures including artists, authors and influencers, in particular, have lauded the cultural role of Sharjah led by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote books and knowledge production on both regional and global levels.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: "This campaign is a true reflection of Sharjah’s cultural project led by the Ruler of Sharjah, and drives home a universal message about the relevance of books and reading in our lives.

Making a significant impact across our region and the world, ‘Into Books’ strongly asserts that books are not just for intellectuals; books are for everyone."

About the campaign’s debut in Egypt, he added: "The launch in Egypt reinforces Cairo’s and Sharjah’s shared vision to invest in societies through the power of books. The amazing reception our cultural campaign has received in Egypt is not surprising, given the country’s enduring love for books, literature, and the arts, and its invaluable contribution to advancing knowledge throughout history."

As part of its biggest-ever global campaign, SBA is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on books through its collaboration with major e-commerce stores. To avail the discount, individuals must scan the QR Code found on ‘Into Books’ campaign advertisements or visit https://sba.gov.ae/intobooks.

Related Topics

World Egypt Sharjah Visit Cairo Reading From Love

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

58 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

2 hours ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.