Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s global cultural campaign ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’ has made its debut in Egypt, sending a powerful message in the local dialect on Cairo’s streets – there is a book for you no matter who you are, where you are from, or what your interests are.

The creative campaign has drawn the interest of the public across Egypt and gained significant following in just a few days since its debut. Egyptian public figures including artists, authors and influencers, in particular, have lauded the cultural role of Sharjah led by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote books and knowledge production on both regional and global levels.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: "This campaign is a true reflection of Sharjah’s cultural project led by the Ruler of Sharjah, and drives home a universal message about the relevance of books and reading in our lives.

Making a significant impact across our region and the world, ‘Into Books’ strongly asserts that books are not just for intellectuals; books are for everyone."

About the campaign’s debut in Egypt, he added: "The launch in Egypt reinforces Cairo’s and Sharjah’s shared vision to invest in societies through the power of books. The amazing reception our cultural campaign has received in Egypt is not surprising, given the country’s enduring love for books, literature, and the arts, and its invaluable contribution to advancing knowledge throughout history."

As part of its biggest-ever global campaign, SBA is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on books through its collaboration with major e-commerce stores. To avail the discount, individuals must scan the QR Code found on ‘Into Books’ campaign advertisements or visit https://sba.gov.ae/intobooks.