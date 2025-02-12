Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat readiness

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Egyptian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Abdel Majeed Saqr called on Tuesday on the personnel of the Third Field Army to maintain the highest levels of combat readiness so that the armed forces remain capable of carrying out the tasks and responsibilities assigned to them under various circumstances.

Lt. General Saqr made the remarks while attending the main phase of the project of the mobilisation command centres for the Third Field Army.

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, branch commanders, and senior military officials attended the event.