- Home
- Middle East
- Egyptian delegation reviews modernisation efforts at Fujairah Culture and Media Authority
Egyptian Delegation Reviews Modernisation Efforts At Fujairah Culture And Media Authority
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:15 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) A delegation from Egypt’s National Media Authority and Maspero Television toured the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority to review the ongoing modernisation and development efforts.
These include upgrades to studios, filming equipment, and broadcasting systems aligned with the demands of the digital media era and evolving communication trends.
The visit was led by Ahmed Al-Muslimani, Chairman of the Egypt's National Media Authority, and renowned media figure Naela Farouk, head of the Egyptian Television Sector.
They were received by Nasser Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.
Al Yamahi guided the Egyptian delegation through the radio and television studios, offering a comprehensive overview of the technical upgrades and improvements.
The delegation was briefed on the secure and high-quality transmission of digital media content across both radio and television platforms.
Al-Muslimani praised the technical standards, production quality, and media talent at Fujairah tv and Radio, as well as Zayed Radio For Qura'an.
He commended the supportive environment Fujairah provides for attracting media investments, positioning the emirate as a promising hub for professional and high-quality media production.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 1510 minutes ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations3 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO3 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..4 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel4 hours ago