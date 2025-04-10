Open Menu

Egyptian Delegation Reviews Modernisation Efforts At Fujairah Culture And Media Authority

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) A delegation from Egypt’s National Media Authority and Maspero Television toured the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority to review the ongoing modernisation and development efforts.

These include upgrades to studios, filming equipment, and broadcasting systems aligned with the demands of the digital media era and evolving communication trends.

The visit was led by Ahmed Al-Muslimani, Chairman of the Egypt's National Media Authority, and renowned media figure Naela Farouk, head of the Egyptian Television Sector.

They were received by Nasser Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

Al Yamahi guided the Egyptian delegation through the radio and television studios, offering a comprehensive overview of the technical upgrades and improvements.

The delegation was briefed on the secure and high-quality transmission of digital media content across both radio and television platforms.

Al-Muslimani praised the technical standards, production quality, and media talent at Fujairah tv and Radio, as well as Zayed Radio For Qura'an.

He commended the supportive environment Fujairah provides for attracting media investments, positioning the emirate as a promising hub for professional and high-quality media production.

