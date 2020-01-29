Egyptian entrepreneurs explore investment opportunities in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) In a move aimed at enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise with the businesswomen community in Egypt, the Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, recently hosted an Egyptian Business Women Council delegation to introduce Egyptian entrepreneurs to the investment opportunities and incentives in Sharjah.

The Egyptian delegation was briefed on the services offered to investors and entrepreneurs by a number of economic authorities in the emirate, including the Sharjah Economic Development Department, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Bee'ah.

Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson of SBWC, highlighted the existing strong bonds between Sharjah and Egypt in various fields.

She pointed out that the Egyptian delegation’s visit reflected the interest of Egyptian businesswomen and investors in the emirate’s development and economic advancement.

She said, "Hosting the Egyptian Business Women Council delegation falls under our commitment to sharing knowledge and to providing solutions that best support women in business. Sharjah has many initiatives that attract investments from businesswomen from the region as well as the rest of the world, including advanced legislations and regulations to support businesses, quality and unconventional projects, diverse and vibrant sectors that contribute to a balanced growth of the emirate, and unlimited support to SMEs.

"

"Through these meetings, we are looking forward to providing investment opportunities for SBWC members through new partnerships with Egyptian entrepreneurs operating in promising sectors. The visit also is a good opportunity to learn about best practices that can encourage our businesswomen," she concluded.

For her part, Reem Siam, head of the Egyptian delegation and founder of the Egyptian Business Women Council, highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between businesswomen councils locally and internationally to facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange.

She expressed her hope that the meetings in Sharjah would help forge new partnerships that would aid in achieving common goals beneficial to businesswomen from both countries.

As part of their visit, the delegation toured several companies and factories operating in the SAIF Zone at Sharjah Airport. The members were briefed on investment opportunities, incentives and services offered by the free zone to businesses.

They also visited the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council’s exhibition of its product line, being held at Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah. The Egyptian delegation viewed the handcrafted products of Emirati and international artists that incorporate a contemporary twist on traditional crafts.

The UAE ranks first in foreign direct investment in Egypt with US $6.2 billion, while the trade exchange between the two countries reached US $4.8 billion in 2018, compared to US $2.2 billion in 2015.