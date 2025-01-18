Egyptian, Iranian FMs Discuss Regional Conditions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2025 | 02:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty received on Friday a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the conditions in the Gaza Strip.
During the call, Abdelatty expressed hope that the ceasefire deal will help de-escalate and restore calm and stability in the Red Sea region in order to maintain the freedom of international navigation, according to the middle East news Agency.
He also stressed the vital necessity of implementing the terms of the agreement, without any delay, noting the pressing need for the unhindered flow of humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza in the coming period.
