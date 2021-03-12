Egyptian premier hails relations with UAE

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The Prime Minister of Egypt Dr Mustafa Madbouli today underlined the depth and strength of bonds between the UAE and his country, describing them as a model to be emulated for fraternal relations.

This came as he welcomed the UAE Ambassador to Egypt, Dr Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, wishing him full success in carrying out his diplomatic duties.

The UAE ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in Egypt, and re-affirmed the Emirates' determination to enhance cooperation with Cairo across all fronts.

He said he will seek to accelerate UAE investments in Egypt over the coming period thanks to the economic and structural reform programmes introduced by the Egyptian government to ensure a business-friendly environment in the country.