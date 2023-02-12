Egyptian President arrives in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi this evening on a working visit, during which he will lead the Egyptian delegation as a Guest of Honour to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Egyptian president upon arrival at the Presidential Flight.

During a short break at Al Shatti Palace, the two leaders exchanged cordial talks about the brotherly bilateral ties and aspects of joint cooperation and action and ways of furthering them.

President El-Sisi offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed over the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy and forgiveness on the deceased and to grant patience and solace to her family.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Rulerâ€™s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.