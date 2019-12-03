Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who congratulated His Highness on the UAE's 48th National Day.

During the conversation, El Sisi greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion. He also wished more progress and prosperity for the UAE's leadership, government and people.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked the Egyptian President for his fraternal feelings and wished further development, prosperity and progress for the Egyptian leadership, government and people.