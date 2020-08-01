UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President Congratulates Mohamed Bin Zayed On Successful Start Of Unit 1 Of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on successful start of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the successful start of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The step is yet another milestone in the UAE's record of achievements, embodying the dream for the Arab nation to be a trailblazer in leadership, distinction and excellence in all fields that serve humanity.

