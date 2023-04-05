Close
Egyptian President Congratulates UAE Leaders On New Appointments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2023 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el- Sisi made phone calls with H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, congratulating Their Highnesses on their new appointments, wishing them continued success in fulfilling their responsibilities.

During the phone calls, the Egyptian president wished the UAE leaders full success in achieving the aspirations of their people toward more progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun and Sheikh Khaled expressed their thanks to the Egyptian president for his genuine feelings toward the UAE, and emphasised the two countries' long-standing and privileged relations, wishing Egypt continued development and success under his leadership.

