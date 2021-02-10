UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President Congratulates UAE On Hope Probe's Successful Arrival To Mars

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe's Successful arrival to Mars

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi of Egypt congratulated the UAE leadership and people on the successful arrival Sunday evening of the Arab World's first probe to Mars.

"I proudly followed the arrival of the "Hope Probe" to the Mars.

The step is historical and pioneering for the UAE to enter the field of outer space exploration. The step constitutes the hope aimed to reinstate the glories and the discoveries by the Arab and Islamic nations in the realms of sciences, arts, and innovation," the Egyptian president tweeted.

