Egyptian President Departs UAE At Conclusion Of Working Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, departed the UAE today, concluding a working visit to the country.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bid farewell to President El-Sisi at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Also present to bid farewell to the Egyptian President were H.H.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and a number of senior officials.
Recent Stories
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature ..
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh
EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 2025
Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative
National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 2024
Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda5 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President departs UAE at conclusion of working visit5 minutes ago
-
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace20 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’35 minutes ago
-
UAE economy: Three years of growth, resilience against terrorist plots50 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh50 minutes ago
-
EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium1 hour ago
-
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 20252 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative2 hours ago
-
National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 20242 hours ago
-
NextGen FDI, Climate First partner to accelerate UAE's climate tech ecosystem2 hours ago
-
UAE to host closed meeting of WGP Cloud Computing Working Group2 hours ago