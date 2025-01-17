Egyptian President departs UAE at conclusion of working visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, departed the UAE today, concluding a working visit to the country.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bid farewell to President El-Sisi at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to bid farewell to the Egyptian President were H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and a number of senior officials.