Open Menu

Egyptian President Departs UAE At Conclusion Of Working Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Egyptian President departs UAE at conclusion of working visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, departed the UAE today, concluding a working visit to the country.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bid farewell to President El-Sisi at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to bid farewell to the Egyptian President were H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Arab Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised ey ..

UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical s ..

Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite

12 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at A ..

Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail

15 minutes ago
 ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch ..

ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace

20 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exh ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature ..

35 minutes ago
UAE participates in International Mining Conferenc ..

UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh

50 minutes ago
 EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with Celes ..

EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium

1 hour ago
 Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in ..

Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss ..

National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as ..

Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East