Egyptian President, Jordanian King Stress Need For Gaza Ceasefire, Reconstruction Without Displacement

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 01:45 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II have underscored the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, continuing the release of hostages and detainees, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, as part of efforts to end the humanitarian suffering in the region.

This came during a phone call President El-Sisi received from King Abdullah II earlier today.

The official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency stated that the two leaders stressed the need to begin the reconstruction of Gaza immediately, without displacing the Palestinian people from their land. They also called for an end to the practices of Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The spokesperson added that both leaders expressed their commitment to working closely with U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve lasting peace in the middle East, through a process leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant United Nations resolutions, ensuring peaceful coexistence for all peoples in the region.

The phone call also addressed ways to enhance coordination and consultation between Arab countries, as well as preparations for the emergency Arab summit scheduled to be held in Egypt on 27th February, which aims to meet the aspirations of the region’s people for peace, stability, and prosperity.

