CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tareq held summit talks today that included an exchange of views on regional and international issues as part of the two countries' consultations and efforts to achieve regional stability and security.

The two leaders shared views on the importance of intensifying efforts to protect the supreme interests of Arab peoples and safeguards the potentials and gains, Presidency Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

Before the summit talks, President el-Sisi had received Sultan Haitham upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, beginning a two-day official visit, his first to Egypt.