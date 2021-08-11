UrduPoint.com

Egyptian President Receives Tahnoun Bin Zayed And UAE Delegation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

Egyptian President receives Tahnoun bin Zayed and UAE delegation

AL ALAMEIN NEW CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received today, at the headquarters of the President's office in Al Alamein New City, a UAE delegation, headed by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between their countries and enhance joint investment activities in Egypt across various sectors.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President El-Sisi.

He also commended Egypt's attractive investment climate, which is a product of the comprehensive development which the country is undergoing under El-Sisi's leadership, providing unprecedeted opportunities to UAE and foreign investors.

The UAE's direct investments in Egypt exceeded US$15 billion, accounting for over 13 percent of the country's total foreign direct investment in 2020.

For his part, the Egyptian President welcomed Sheikh Tahnoun and his accompanying delegation and conveyed his greetings to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, lauding the strong ties that Egypt and the UAE share and their advanced cooperation at various levels.

Moreover, Mohamed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADDH), said that the Egyptian market shows great promise, offering numerous projects that investors would find attractive.

In 2019, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and ADDH launched a joint strategic investment platform, with a budget of US$20 billion, under which ADDH financed Egypt-based investment projects worth US$3 billion.

Related Topics

Egypt Budget UAE Company Abu Dhabi 2019 2020 Market Share Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

4 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

3 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

3 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

3 hours ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.