Egyptian President Starts Two-day State Visit To UAE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Egyptian President starts two-day state visit to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials to welcome the Egyptian leader at the Presidential Flight Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Among those welcoming President El Sisi were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the Egyptian President; Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, and others.

During a brief rest at the VIP Lounge, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El Sisi had cordial talks about the fraternal ties connecting the two countries and their peoples.

The Egyptian President is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Hala El Saeed, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform; Major General Abbas Kamel, Chief of the Egyptian General Intelligence; and Sharif Al Badawi, Egyptian Ambassador to UAE.

