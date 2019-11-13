UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President To Visit UAE

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Egyptian President to visit UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi today will begin a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, the Egyptian President will discuss with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and the strategic bilateral cooperation and mechanisms to further develop them in various fields.

The meeting will also cover the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and issues of common concern.

The visit of President El Sisi to the UAE is part of the two countries' keenness to strengthen brotherly relations, cooperation and consultation on various issues related to the promotion of joint Arab action.

