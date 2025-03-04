Egyptian President Unveils Plan To Rebuild Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for adopting a plan to rebuild Gaza, asserting that Cairo opposes the displacement of Palestinians.
"The aggression on Gaza is a stain in the history of humanity," he said, adding that the Israeli war aimed to empty the Strip of its population. The Egyptian President made the remarks in his opening speech of the Extraordinary Arab Summit on the Palestinian Cause hosted in Cairo earlier today.
"It is time to present a path to peace that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy," he asserted.
President el-Sisi announced that Egypt will host an international conference on Gaza reconstruction next month and called on the international community to participate actively.
In his speech, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain emphasised that lasting peace is the only guarantee for the Palestinian people to attain their rights. He also urged support for Egypt's plan for Gaza construction and reaffirmed his rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people.
Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo as "a significant event in the history of the Palestinian cause."
"Maintaining the occupation system will only bring temporary and fragile stability," he said, noting that the Palestinian people have lost all means to live a normal life and are living a painful reality due to the Israeli war on Gaza.
