Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPEC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, today, visited the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s, ADNOC, stand at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC.

President Sisi was welcomed to the stand by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and other members of ADNOC’s senior leadership team.

During his visit, President Sisi was briefed on how ADNOC is embedding digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Blockchain, across its full value chain to enhance operational efficiency, drive greater performance, enhance environmental protection and empower its people.

He also heard about ADNOC’s continuing transformation into a more commercially driven organisation that can thrive in the fast-evolving energy landscape and remain an essential energy provider to the world.

Egyptian President also visited a number of Arab and foreign pavilions participating in the exhibition and was briefed on the latest initiatives and technological solutions in this vital area.