Open Menu

Egyptian President Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has welcomed reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after more than a year of arduous efforts under the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The Egyptian President emphasised the urgency of facilitating the swift delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the current catastrophic humanitarian crisis without any impediments.

"This effort must continue until enduring peace is achieved through a two-state solution, ensuring stability, security, and development across the region in a world that embraces all," President El-Sisi added.

He reiterated Egypt's unwavering commitment to its covenant, its steadfast support for just peace, its role as a dedicated partner in achieving it, and its unshakable stance in defence of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

World Egypt Gaza Qatar United States All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect enda ..

UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers

5 minutes ago
 First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to r ..

First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in ..

Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip

5 minutes ago
 US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

35 minutes ago
 UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' ..

UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite

35 minutes ago
 China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in ..

China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 2024

2 hours ago
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that ..

ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, h ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%

Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Ga ..

UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East