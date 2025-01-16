Egyptian President Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza Strip
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has welcomed reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after more than a year of arduous efforts under the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
The Egyptian President emphasised the urgency of facilitating the swift delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the current catastrophic humanitarian crisis without any impediments.
"This effort must continue until enduring peace is achieved through a two-state solution, ensuring stability, security, and development across the region in a world that embraces all," President El-Sisi added.
He reiterated Egypt's unwavering commitment to its covenant, its steadfast support for just peace, its role as a dedicated partner in achieving it, and its unshakable stance in defence of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers
First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday
Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip
US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite
China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 2024
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, h ..
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers5 minutes ago
-
First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday5 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip5 minutes ago
-
US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal35 minutes ago
-
UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite35 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council demands Houthis cease attack on commercial vessels35 minutes ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 20242 hours ago
-
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, hydrogen2 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%3 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza11 hours ago
-
World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in renewable energy sector11 hours ago