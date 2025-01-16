Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has welcomed reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after more than a year of arduous efforts under the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The Egyptian President emphasised the urgency of facilitating the swift delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the current catastrophic humanitarian crisis without any impediments.

"This effort must continue until enduring peace is achieved through a two-state solution, ensuring stability, security, and development across the region in a world that embraces all," President El-Sisi added.

He reiterated Egypt's unwavering commitment to its covenant, its steadfast support for just peace, its role as a dedicated partner in achieving it, and its unshakable stance in defence of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.